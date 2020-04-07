330 products
Smokey Point 8th Deal!
Valid 3/21/2020 – 4/20/2020
For a limited time, 8th's of Smokey Point are on special for $25! Normally a $30 value. Limit 28 Grams Per Person. Must Be 21+. While Supplies Last.
Staff picks
Triangle Sherbet #4
from The Hemp Kings
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Triangle Sherbert
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
OG Kush
from Cedar Creek Cannabis
29%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$140½ ounce
Chemdawg
from Cedar Creek Cannabis
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdawg
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
Chocolatina
from Skord Marijuana
18%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Chocolatina
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Rainbow Chip
from GREEN AND GOLD BRANDS
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Rainbow Chip
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Blue Dream
from Trichome Extracts by Canna Pacific
19%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Gushers
from Oleum Extracts
77%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Gushers
Strain
$361 gram
$361 gram
100mg Ginger Peach 1:1
from Lush
100%
THC
100%
CBD
mix
Strain
$38pack of 10
$38pack of 10
5:1 Ratio CBD Capsules
from Fairwinds
2.4%
THC
11%
CBD
CBD
Strain
$30each
$30each
100mg CBD Black & Blueberry Pioneer Squares
from Craft Elixirs
1%
THC
11%
CBD
Shirley Temple
Strain
$7each
$7each
$38pack of 10
Deep Sleep Tincture
from Fairwinds
0.4%
THC
10%
CBD
CBD
Strain
$35each
$35each
Mr. Moxey's Relax Mints
from Mr. Moxey's Mints by Botanica Seattle
5%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$30pack of 20
$30pack of 20
Indica Groovy Chews
from Groovy Chews
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
mix
Strain
$3each
$3each
$14pack of 5
$25pack of 10
6 Pack Tropicana Cookies
from Green Haven
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$20pack of 6
$20pack of 6
Wedding Cake 2pk
from Aurum Farms
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$12pack of 2
$12pack of 2
Harlequin .5g
from Green Haven
4%
THC
9%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$5each
$5each
G.G.4 Pax Pod
from Avitas
68%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$44½ gram
$44½ gram
MoodZzz
from Hellavated by Avitas
18%
THC
54%
CBD
Zzzz
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Kush Mints
from Optimum Extracts
67%
THC
0%
CBD
Kush Mints
Strain
$441 gram
$441 gram
Recovery Lotion
from Ceres Garden
1mg
THC
350mg
CBD
mix
Strain
$20each
$20each
All Products
Nightmare Cookies
from WA Grower
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Nightmare Cookies
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$25⅛ ounce
Kosher Kush
from Aurum Farms
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Chemdog
from North Coast Growers
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Galactic Glue
from North Coast Growers
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Galactic Glue
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
G.G.4
from Aurum Farms
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
Purple Punch
from The Hemp Kings
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
Head Cheese
from Freya Farms
23%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Head Cheese
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Citrus Crasher
from Trichome Extracts by Canna Pacific
19%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Citrus Crasher
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Animal Cracker
from WA Grower
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cracker
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$25⅛ ounce
Dirty Girl
from Smokey Point Productions (SPP)
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Dirty Girl
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$25⅛ ounce
Rude Boi (f.k.a. Aurum OG)
from Aurum Farms
17%
THC
0%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
G.G.4
from The Hemp Kings
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
Chem Brulee
from Cloud 9 Farms
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Brulee
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Hell's Punch OG
from Cloud 9 Farms
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Hell's Punch
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Harlequin
from Green Haven
4.8%
THC
8.3%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Rudeboi OG
from Cloud 9 Farms
22%
THC
0%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
King MAC
from The Hemp Kings
18%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
Forum Cookies
from Fire Bros
19%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Forum Cut Cookies
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Secret Kushmints
from Fire Bros
20%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Secret Kushmints
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
Mac & Cheese
from Green Haven
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Mac & Cheese
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
