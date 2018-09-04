Follow
Local Roots - Everett 128th St
(425)322-3607
Midshelf Monday
20% off Eighths $25 - $35 & their Grams
Cannot stack current discounted prices
Top Shelf Tuesday!
20% $12+ Grams $40+ Eighths
Cannot stack current discounted prices
Wax Wednesday!
ALL Wax/Concentrates (EXCLUDING CARTRIDGES) are 20% Off. Solventless Hash Oil/Kief/Distillate products included!
Cannot stack current discounts
Vapor Thursday
All Cartridges 20% Off Including disposables and Pax Era/ Airo Pro
Cannot Stack with other discounts
Fully Fried Friday
20% Off all topicals and edibles, including drinks.
Cannot be stacked with other discounts
Stoney Saturday
All Pre-rolls 20% off, including infused and packs!
Cannot be combined with other discounts
Stock Up Sunday
20% Off all quarter ounces, half ounces, and ounces
Cannot be stacked with other discounts