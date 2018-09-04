AndrewGille420 on February 9, 2019

Amazing prices and very large variety of products, Guarantee there is something here for anyone. Fantastic staff. Amazing customer service, everyone from the person that cards you at the door, to the person that rang me up at the register rocked. Awesome design and layout of the store. Nothing like Bud Hut or some other places I've been that are lacking in customer service. Keep up the great work. Super fast and accurate experience. It's lovely to see everyone in the store smiling, that is rare for any business. I will be a repeat customer even though there is 5 stores closer to me. The drive is worth it...