Ultimate86Man on July 17, 2018

Local Roots does their best to stay stocked and they have the best growers. Recently, Argo has made a comeback as my favorite grower because after 4 months of trying to grow The Next Level Creation Ultimate One, they have done it again for day-time but to find out what they name of the strain is you have to buy all of their products. The second best comes here too, and the name is Green Rush for God Bud. I have found that if you cannot get Bonsai again, God does treat traumatic brain injury and as soon as Local roots can carry both Argo's Newest Ultimate Level Creation for Day-time and Green Rush God Bud for night-time, then I will be set and will show up along with everyone else wanting just and only simply the best without anything less!