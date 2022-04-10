Truly Local… Since 2011, Local Roots has been a licensed cannabis retailer that offers award-winning products throughout Washington State. Family-owned and operated, our dispensaries provide a comfortable environment designed for providing guests with the highest quality of cannabis experiences. Identifying where to go for cannabis and what items you should buy can be overwhelming. We welcome people from all walks of life and are committed to serving our community. Veterans, seniors, and guests with special needs are not only welcome but highly encouraged to visit. Our attentive and knowledgeable staff is happy to help educate all of our guests about the varying products and their different effects. The goal is to truly help elevate your life with the appropriate types of cannabis. Local Roots proudly serves Washington State with four locations in Everett, Yakima, and Tacoma. To purchase cannabis, Washington State requires a 21+ valid driver’s license, passport, or a government-issued identification card.