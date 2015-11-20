MasterMorbid
Shopped here for awhile past few months and I feel like I'm always getting the run around. They're either out of stock of what I want or want to upsell me something I'm not even there for however I am here writing about my experience tonight as it was atrocious waited in a long ass line and talked to a young guy about a deal on eighths they had going he told me they were out (he tells me this every time I come in btw) however tonight I knew it to be a downright lie as I just watched another tender tell a guy asking about the same thing that those were the only 2 they had left.... I left without buying anything.... Not gonna buy if you're going to lie. Now to enjoy my effing taco Bell.
Hello, we are sorry to hear about your recent negative experience at Local's. We have recently been short on specific flower brands due to a shortage of flower in the Washington Market. We work hard to source and restock as soon as we can, but are at the mercy of the crop growing. We hope that you will give us another chance and appreciate you taking the time to leave us this feedback.