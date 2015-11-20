MasterMorbid on October 31, 2019

Shopped here for awhile past few months and I feel like I'm always getting the run around. They're either out of stock of what I want or want to upsell me something I'm not even there for however I am here writing about my experience tonight as it was atrocious waited in a long ass line and talked to a young guy about a deal on eighths they had going he told me they were out (he tells me this every time I come in btw) however tonight I knew it to be a downright lie as I just watched another tender tell a guy asking about the same thing that those were the only 2 they had left.... I left without buying anything.... Not gonna buy if you're going to lie. Now to enjoy my effing taco Bell.