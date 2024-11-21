Lone Peak Cannabis Co - Four Corners
Lone Peak Cannabis Co - Four Corners

Bozeman, MT
Lone Peak Cannabis Co. is Four Corners' top dispensary, dedicated to providing the best quality products for our customers. Offering the largest selection of the highest quality strains at the best price, our professional staff are here to help you find the perfect strain for your needs. Whether you’re just passing through on your commute or discovering your new favorite trail or ski run, we’re conveniently located right off the road between Bozeman and Big Sky. We look forward to being a part of your Montana adventure. LPC has dispensaries in Big Sky, Bozeman, West Yellowstone, Ennis, Butte and Four Corners. Be sure to join our LPClub Rewards Program to earn points and receive daily deals at any LPC location.

81555 Gallatin Rd, Bozeman, MT
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedicalRecreational

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
11am - 7pm
monday
11am - 7pm
tuesday
11am - 7pm
wednesday
11am - 7pm
thursday
11am - 7pm
friday
11am - 7pm
saturday
11am - 7pm

