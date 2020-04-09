74 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 41
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$50
All Products
Dresden Green
from LPC
19.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Dresden Green
Strain
$91 g
In-store only
Durga Mata
from LPC
20.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Durga Mata
Strain
$91 g
In-store only
Madison Valley Purp
from LPC
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Madison Valley Purp
Strain
$91 g
In-store only
Strawberry Kush
from LPC
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Kush
Strain
$91 g
In-store only
Golden Goat
from LPC
23.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
OG Misty
from LPC
9.9%
THC
12%
CBD
OG Misty
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Miami Heat
from LPC
15.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Miami Heat
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Black Widow
from LPC
30.2%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Black Widow
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
GSC
from LPC
21.2%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple
from LPC
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$91 g
In-store only
Satori
from LPC
19.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Satori
Strain
$91 g
In-store only
OG Misty/ OG Kush Syringe
from LPC
41.3%
THC
30.2%
CBD
OG Misty/ OG Kush
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze Syringe
from LPC
73.2%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Chemdawg / East Coast Sour Diesel Syringe
from LPC
72.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Chemdawg / East Coast Sour Diesel
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Pot of Gold Shatter
from LPC
68.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Pot of Gold
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Cinderella 99 Syringe
from LPC
73.9%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Cookies & Cream Syringe
from LPC
69.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Hybrid Mix Syringe
from LPC
75.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid Mix
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Obama Kush Shatter
from LPC
66.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Obama Kush
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Black Widow / Chupacabra Syringe
from LPC
69.4%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Black Widow
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Silver Bow Purps Shatter
from LPC
72.6%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Silver Bow Purps
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Sour Honey: Syringe
from LPC
75%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Sour Honey
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Hybrid Mix Shatter
from LPC
73%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Hybrid Mix
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Green Crack Syringe
from LPC
75.6%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
3:1 CBD:THC Lozenges
from LPC
2.5mg
THC
7.5mg
CBD
$14pack of 8
In-store only
15:1 CBD:THC Lozenges
from LPC
1mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$14pack of 8
In-store only
THC Honey
from LPC
212mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
60mg Caramels 3 pack
from LPC
60mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Skunk No. 1
Strain
$27pack of 3
In-store only
40mg Caramel 1 pack
from LPC
40mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$6each
In-store only
Cookies
from LPC
20mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sunny D
Strain
$20pack of 5
In-store only
Brownie Chips
from LPC
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$8each
In-store only
1:1 CBD:THC Lozenges
from LPC
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$16pack of 8
In-store only
2.5mg Lozenges
from LPC
2.5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$8pack of 8
In-store only
30mg Hard Candy 2 pack
from LPC
30mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Skunk No. 1
Strain
$10pack of 2
In-store only
40mg Hard Candy 2 pack
from LPC
40mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$12pack of 2
In-store only
20mg Hard Candy 2 pack
from LPC
20mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Skunk No. 1
Strain
$8pack of 2
In-store only
RSO Oil
from LPC
32.9%
THC
4.27%
CBD
Skunk No. 1
Strain
$35each
In-store only
40mg Hard Candy 6 pack
from LPC
40mg
THC
___
CBD
$36pack of 6
In-store only
10mg Lozenges
from LPC
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$12pack of 8
In-store only
Tincture Indica 300 mg
from LPC
288mg
THC
18mg
CBD
Skunk No. 1
Strain
$35each
In-store only
12