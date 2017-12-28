mitchelljdavis2
Unknowledgeable and rude staff and always put of stock and trying to shove bammer down my throat I'll never come here again this is the 3rd time leaving empty handed
Weird way to pick out what you want with cards from the display cases that I figured out after a while. Atmosphere of the store seemed sketchy. Not a big variety of inventory.
Just got the worst service ever. Guy at the door tells me ALL flower is 15% off. Made my selection, got to the counter, and was told that it wasn't discountable. When I told the guy at the counter that the door man needs to change his wordage, he discounted my request and called me an A-Hole on my way out.. Never again will I be back to ANY Lucid location, unless of course they make this right..
Kaylyn helped me out today and she was super knowledgeable on the products and really friendly as was everyone else. 10/10
Thank you for the review HiVisCamo!
Matt B., Amirha, and Kaylyn were so helpful and very knowledgeable. Will definitely be coming again.
We cant wait to see you Zwalker96!
I love this place, super chill. Best prices and friendliest staff ever. 😃😝
Such wonderful words! Thank you 69it.
Love the place. We bring our great Danes here - they love the "trip". Not a huge selection, but what they have works. Most of the staff is friendly and knowledgeable about the product on hand. It's my go-to place for the devil's lettuce 🤗
Thanks for the kind and awesome review Aaauuugh! We can't wait to see you again!
I went here as a back up due to the close location and I’ll never go back there ... first off the game of “Simon Says” is totally ridiculous! The fact they make you take off a baseball hat just to enter the store is STUPID! All other shops don’t do that !!! You don’t need to take your hat off to buy beer , cigarettes or even enter a bar .... stupid! Then after you gain access you get hit in the face with nothing but MIDS! Total garbage selection! If you are low on money then this is your place but for a weed snob like myself STAY AWAY!
dam0nmcgee, we ask customers to remove their hats so our cameras may have full view of your face. We have this policy to ensure the safety of all customers. Our Selection updates weekly but are sorry to hear you couldn't find what you where looking for. We are always up for suggestions!
Best setup for shopping of any dispensary I've visited in Washington. Love the ability to see the product and compare prices by myself before interacting with budtenders. Staff are friendly and knowledgeable. Personally I'm a fan of cheap flower, and they always have a variety to choose from.
Happy to hear you enjoyed our layout! Thank you mcduquesne!
Excellent all around
Thanks delsutton1955! Come back in anytime!