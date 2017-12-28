dam0nmcgee on June 11, 2019

I went here as a back up due to the close location and I’ll never go back there ... first off the game of “Simon Says” is totally ridiculous! The fact they make you take off a baseball hat just to enter the store is STUPID! All other shops don’t do that !!! You don’t need to take your hat off to buy beer , cigarettes or even enter a bar .... stupid! Then after you gain access you get hit in the face with nothing but MIDS! Total garbage selection! If you are low on money then this is your place but for a weed snob like myself STAY AWAY!