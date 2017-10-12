Ulvssang
Was helped by Shelby K with picking a nice selection of oleum moonwalker. She was perky, had a positive vibe about her, really knew her stuff. Definitely would go back.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
3.7
10 reviews
Was helped by Shelby K with picking a nice selection of oleum moonwalker. She was perky, had a positive vibe about her, really knew her stuff. Definitely would go back.
one have one register open with a 10 person line I've been in here for 15min it's crazy worst place in WA 00.1 stars not even 1 star this place sucks
Great service, all the employees seemed chill and my budtender Shelby helped me find exactly what I wanted at a good price
Happy to hear you enjoyed the LUCID experience! Thank you Kingabu!
I shop only 2 places and this is 1 of them!
Happy to be one!!! Thank you for the rating!
Shout out to Larry for his recommrndation man the weed was fire and at a good price I def will be back
Laddddybugggg! Thank you for the review.
Larry was amazing he had great customer service and recommended Ceres fruit chews and they were amazing. Thanks Larry u deff will be back.
We will make sure to keep those in stock! Thank you for the rating Chivonne!
I will not be coming to this place anymore. They don't have any selection at all.. Who runs out of weed to have an amazing sale that day to empty shelves......I feel even the stuff they push as top shelf are not.... I went to another place in auburn.... Bought a killa oz for 70.00 ... Isn't happening at this place... Maybe oz of serious headache weed!!! Don't waste YOUR time here go to other places...
Sorry you had a less than pleasant experience Deelee69. We're currently working on increasing our current and new product in store.
Shout out to Tammy for hooking it up and making it the greatest first time in This store! Definitely will be back!
Glad to hear you had a great time Johcorby and that Tammy could help you out! We can't wait to see you back in store!
Worst dispensary experience.
Sorry to hear you had a less than awesome experience crystalorrainee. The city of Auburn's wifi and phone service was out on the 27th till 6:00p.m., if this was part of your problem we apologize for the experience. However if it was something concerning our product please feel free to come in and speak to a lead anytime!
Outstanding staff and great products.
With wonderful customers like you Prismatikunicorn! Thank you for the review.