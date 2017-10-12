Deelee69 on June 30, 2019

I will not be coming to this place anymore. They don't have any selection at all.. Who runs out of weed to have an amazing sale that day to empty shelves......I feel even the stuff they push as top shelf are not.... I went to another place in auburn.... Bought a killa oz for 70.00 ... Isn't happening at this place... Maybe oz of serious headache weed!!! Don't waste YOUR time here go to other places...