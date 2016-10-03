allywelk
i go to so many dispos and always compare them to the cheney lucid. I wish cheney lucid sold merch because Cheney lucid has THEY BEST STAFF and they are dope and dope prices and they are so nice to each other , love u cheney ✌🏽
4.2
10 reviews
Sadly have to 1-star after their recent policy change to not accept returns on defective carts. Which if cart uses know, happens on occasion. Well, I bought a cart 1 day before this was enacted at Lucid Cheney, and on my receipt still had the details on return policy. Sadly my cart wouldn't recognize the atomizer with my battery and I couldn't use it. So I brought it back in expecting no issues considering the policy on the receipt, and the policy verbally told to me several times by staff in the past. Well, naturally they point to a new sign by the register saying "No Returns", and so I point to my receipt listing their return policy and showing the date of the day previous. The manager was beckoned who, while rounding the corner without looking at anything or an intro said, nope, we changed our policy. I showed him my receipt and he said, 'yeah well we changed the policy today though.' I had to literally tell the guy I work with the LCB and would report the violation to get a refund from the manager of Lucid Cheney. It's pretty astounding the level of stupidity of a manger to walk into a potential lawsuit and LCB violations over an exchange for a long-time customer. I don't usually care about little amounts like that but the attitude of the staff was really what made me push it until it was resolved as it should have been in the first 30 seconds. Extremely disappointing experience after dozens of great interactions with their lead female bud tender who is a joy to talk to and be served by behind the register. Maybe she'll be promoted up soon so we can have that consistent level of service and positivity from the face and manager of the business. Sad to say I'm done buying from Lucid due to their policy change, hopefully they come back in line with the policies of all the other retail cannabis shops in Washington State soon, if so I'll try them again. As far as product goes, very limited selection. High prices. That’s what’s expected in a small town store with a monopoly in the city though I suppose. Again, the real issue is their policies for cartridge users.
Nice and knowledgeable staff!
Very easy to find
Perfect location for me
Poor selection, poor customer service, and way over priced!
I have always liked the way Lucid sets up their shop. Its super streamlined and professional, with a card system to help you remember what products you want. Their staff is always happy to help, and if you havent come in to check out the jellyfish - its worth a visit.
AMAZING! Had great deals today for EWU game! came in and got stocked up! Great customer service! Everyone was welcoming and kind! Thanks Lucid!
All of the staff is super nice and very helpful! Plus the jellyfish are cool 😏😎👌🏼 10/10
Love this shop! The employees are so helpful and they always have the fire! I always leave with a smile on my face :)