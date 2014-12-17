Twright9
Lucid has a friendly & knowledgeable staff with great deals on top quality products to choose from. Just wish they would keep Blueberry Cheesecake more stocked, its a very popular item ;)
Idk what y’all are saying about the staff. Sure you have to wait a few minutes to get some help when they’re busy, but that’s mostly because they give customers their full attention. Which is good, because they’re selling something that can be very personal, given it's effects. Both the guys and the girls I’ve had help me out were very nice, and took what I was looking for to heart and offered their best strains it. The atmosphere is clean and modern, and also sans strobe/flashing lights (thank god) but with varying music (rap, alternative, ect). The quality, so far, has been great.
used to be much better. attitudes of employees aren't in the same vibe as they used to be. hard to describe really. still a great shop with excellent products at good prices.
My favorite place to shop!! Very clean, very knowledgeable staff and great atmosphere!
Stopped in for some topicals as my meds had run out mid trip. Very friendly and knowledgeable staff. Will be back next time I'm in town.
Beautiful store with so-so selection and pretty unfriendly staff. It was my go-to store before I moved to the northeast part of the city, but can't compare with a couple of the outlets up here that have huge selections and very knowledgeable and FRIENDLY staff..
Lucid Lacey - aka Yelm Highway - is a truly unique store. From the incredible beauty of the blond wood and glass, to the cool pop of awesome flowing LEDs everywhere, and can't forget the amazing budtenders and staff who keep the best weed in Washington in the hands of customers! As a professional cannabis reviewer, I've been in over a hundred cannabis stores in 5 states. While I haven't always loved this store, with a bit of time and experience, Lucid has become the BEST store in Thurston county by always being willing to improve, every week it seems they debut new products and brands, and they're doing it with passion. My experience gives me a unique perspective in Washington's cannabis industry, and the Lucid family is doing so much good for cannabis - the industry, the customers, the patients. I definitely will be back again and again!
This is my favorite place to purchase my smoke! The staff is friendly, knowledgeable, makes you feel welcomed, and takes the time to find the right product for their customers needs. The store is well organized, clean, and conveniently placed next to a few food spots for the munchies that are to follow, and a variety shop that sells torches, and other smoking paraphernalia.
I would have to say that this location has very friendly staff. I normally do not write reviews. But, I thought the staff deserved a shot out for the quality service I received.
A welcome change from most other shops that have a warehouse vibe, this place feels calm, welcoming, and clean. Nice staff and they carry a vast array of stuff you won't see in other stores.