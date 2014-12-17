AgingEnt on September 29, 2017

Lucid Lacey - aka Yelm Highway - is a truly unique store. From the incredible beauty of the blond wood and glass, to the cool pop of awesome flowing LEDs everywhere, and can't forget the amazing budtenders and staff who keep the best weed in Washington in the hands of customers! As a professional cannabis reviewer, I've been in over a hundred cannabis stores in 5 states. While I haven't always loved this store, with a bit of time and experience, Lucid has become the BEST store in Thurston county by always being willing to improve, every week it seems they debut new products and brands, and they're doing it with passion. My experience gives me a unique perspective in Washington's cannabis industry, and the Lucid family is doing so much good for cannabis - the industry, the customers, the patients. I definitely will be back again and again!