Lucky Cannabis - Mt. Vernon
2294.5 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
854 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Shop by strain type
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Lucky Cannabis - Mt. Vernon
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 0
2714 Henson Rd , Suite A, Mount Vernon, WA
License 414060
ATMstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
8am-11:45pm
8am-11:45pm
8am-11:45pm
8am-11:45pm
8am-11:45pm
8am-11:45pm
9am-11pm
Photos of Lucky Cannabis - Mt. Vernon
Show all photos