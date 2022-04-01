I just want to say that this dispensary is a real part of West Seattle and The White Center Community. On that note...i am always satisfied with their ability to offer such great service and products. I just picked up some Cantaloupe Kush by MOANI TSUNAMI... its fresh and right on time for being a sativa dominant strain. I really enjoyed it and wanted to share my experience....Thank you for always being there for my cannabis needs and making it enjoyable to shop....! Your Local Community Member