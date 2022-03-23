This is my favorite shop in White Center. Everything I’ve been recommended here has been quality. The prices are competitive, and the daily discounts are usually significant, 15-30% off on specific stuff. I’ve never had to wait more than 2 or 3 minutes. I am not without criticism, though. Parking isn’t ideal. To be fair, parking in WC never has been. It’s also pretty hot. I understand that it would probably cost a fortune to cool an old building that large. A few more fans wouldn’t hurt. I feel like a little water cooler could go a long way as well. I dig this place. You should check it out.