Lucky Green Ladies
Logo for Lucky Green Ladies
dispensary
Recreational

Lucky Green Ladies

Norton, MA
387.8 miles away
285 products | Last updated:

Lucky Green Ladies

Lucky Green Ladies is a proudly woman, LGTBQ+, and family-owned social equity delivery operator in the cannabis industry. We do things differently around here. As a home delivery service, we buy products wholesale from licensed cultivators and product manufacturers, warehouse that product, and deliver right to your door. Think: dispensary without a storefront. This isn’t our first rodeo. Lucky Green Ladies has direct Legacy Market experience, which means we were doing this before it was cool. So, we know how it’s done. Community comes first.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
License MD1282
Cash acceptedDebit cards acceptedVeteran discountRecreationalDeliveryLGBTQIA ownedWoman owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
Closed
monday
Closed
tuesday
Closed
wednesday
Closed
thursday
Closed
friday
Closed
saturday
Closed

