Lucky Green Ladies is a proudly woman, LGTBQ+, and family-owned social equity delivery operator in the cannabis industry. We do things differently around here. As a home delivery service, we buy products wholesale from licensed cultivators and product manufacturers, warehouse that product, and deliver right to your door. Think: dispensary without a storefront. This isn’t our first rodeo. Lucky Green Ladies has direct Legacy Market experience, which means we were doing this before it was cool. So, we know how it’s done. Community comes first.