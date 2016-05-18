Magic Tree Collective
Magic Tree Collective

Pullman, WA
2054.3 miles away
About this dispensary

Magic Tree Collective

Washington’s newest, locally owned, one stop shop for the best cannabis at the best price! We take pride in the farms we choose to partner with and value customer satisfaction over everything else. Our owner began as a Budtender and wanted to build a new model of dispensary, one where the customer feels cared for, from the customer service to the product they choose. We don’t want you to feel pressured into a sale just for the sake of the sale. We want to ensure that you have a quality experience from beginning to end, and in doing so, be the change in the industry we want to see. We’re the dispensary with the owner who’s a stoner!

745 N Grand Ave, Suit#106, Pullman, WA
Call (509) 339-6179
License 437368
ATMStorefrontVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
10am - 10pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm

May 18, 2016
Love Claire!!!
April 30, 2016
This is a cool little place tucked away on the third floor. This was my first time there and on arriving it had an old trap house feel. They check our id but it was only one at a time which kinda sucked because I had my wife with me. So I had to leave her in the waiting room alone which she didn't like. Once I got over that they had a nice selection. The budtender I had couldn't really tell me much about the strains that I didn't know basically only knew it was indica or sativa. The strains ended up being some pretty decent ones. I mixed and matched 7g for 65 I believe it was. Banana split was my favorite out the bunch. The strain Crackin had a lot of seeds in it. All in all its a cool place a lot different from the other stores I've been to but def will swing by again when I'm in the area.
April 26, 2016
bartender was great, however they were about out of what i wanted, so i have some new strains that i know nothing about! however i think their recommendation was spot on! if I'm ever in capital hill or even mount baker, I'll visit these guys again! recommended for medical patients.
February 25, 2016
Love this place I literally drive from federal jus to get the quality and awesome deals. My definite go to spot to get pot😁
