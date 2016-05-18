About this dispensary
Magic Tree Collective
Washington’s newest, locally owned, one stop shop for the best cannabis at the best price! We take pride in the farms we choose to partner with and value customer satisfaction over everything else. Our owner began as a Budtender and wanted to build a new model of dispensary, one where the customer feels cared for, from the customer service to the product they choose. We don’t want you to feel pressured into a sale just for the sake of the sale. We want to ensure that you have a quality experience from beginning to end, and in doing so, be the change in the industry we want to see. We’re the dispensary with the owner who’s a stoner!
Leafly member since 2014
Followers: 34
745 N Grand Ave, Suit#106, Pullman, WA
License 437368
ATMStorefrontVeteran discountRecreational
Hours and Info (PT)
sunday
10am - 10pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Open until 10pm PT
Photos of Magic Tree Collective
Promotions at Magic Tree Collective
Updates from Magic Tree Collective
9 Reviews of Magic Tree Collective
write a review
4.8
Quality
4.7
Service
4.3
Atmosphere
see all reviews
o........r
May 18, 2016
s........n
April 30, 2016
m........a
April 26, 2016
G........w
February 25, 2016