Magnolia Healing
874.4 miles away
In-store purchasing only
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
11 products | Last updated:
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Magnolia Healing
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 1
20 Marks Road, Ocean Springs, MS
License DSPY015230
cash acceptedstorefrontveteran discountmedical
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
9am - 6:30pm
monday
9am - 6:30pm
tuesday
9am - 6:30pm
wednesday
9am - 6:30pm
thursday
9am - 6:30pm
friday
9am - 6:30pm
saturday
9am - 6:30pm
Photos of Magnolia Healing
Show all photos
Deals at Magnolia Healing
see all promotions
Weekend Select Strain Special
Valid 2/17/2023 - 2/19/2023
Weekend special! Click imagine below to see 10% off select items!
First time customers
Valid 2/17/2023 - 3/17/2023
10% off to all first time customers!