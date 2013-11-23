BadDice
Dave is the best. Informative and made great suggestions. Dave deserves a raise.
Thank you.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
Dave is the best. Informative and made great suggestions. Dave deserves a raise.
Thank you.
Great prices and service; a gem of a find!
You are the gem! Thank you.
One of my favorite places for concentrates.
ahh thanks, we appreciate you!
Great
Thank you
Needed a recommendation for an indica conc. Budtender recommended Lost Tribe - excellent choice sir
Thank you for taking the time to review us.
very friendly and helpful staff
we appreciate you!
I went here tonight for the first time and loved the friendly atmosphere and knowledgeable staff. It's a 20 minute drive that is well worth it!
Thank you, we appreciate you!
I've tried numerous times to contact said dispo to no avail, good reviews get praise while the bad ones go unanswered. This time my review isn't about the products but the bad business practices of not caring about "EVERY" customer whether they had a bad review or not. An "I'm sorry for your terrible experience and you're right we should've told you about the 8 grams of seeds" would've sufficed. But, I digress.
I am sorry for the late reply. we have been experiencing some growing pains. We lost multiple people working on reviews. Please don't think we do not care about our customers. We know we are only able to operate because of customers like you. I remember your review because it was refreshing to hear someone leave an honest review. Thank you again and plese reach out to us before your next visit at magnoliaroadinc@gmail.com
Friendly staff, quick online order, really nice oil for the price. Kudos
Thank you so much.
Great service and great quality!
It’s a pleasure serving you Chasesalazar16