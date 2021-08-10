Find cannabis dispensaries in Boulder, CO
Frequently Asked Questions
- Yes, recreational weed is fully legal in Boulder Colorado.
- You can smoke weed outside in Boulder as long as it's done at a private residence. Smoking weed in public is not allowed in Boulder.
- No, smoking weed in restaurants is not allowed in Colorado because smoking anything indoors violates the Colorado Clean Air Act.
- You can buy up to 28 grams of weed at once in Boulder.
- The only place to buy pot in Boulder is at a medical or recreational marijuana dispensary.