JVA021983 on August 5, 2018

I didn’t buy anything from Samuel at Main St Cannabis. I wanted to leave a review because he was so helpful. My husband and I came in looking for a high CBD, low THC strain, but Samuel didn’t have anything. Instead, he called another local dispensary that he was pretty sure would have some and then told us exactly how to get there. Amazing customer service. The next time we’re in Trinidad we will definitely go back to Samuel to see what he’s got.