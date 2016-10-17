Bkjarman1
Come here for deals
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
Come here for deals
I didn’t buy anything from Samuel at Main St Cannabis. I wanted to leave a review because he was so helpful. My husband and I came in looking for a high CBD, low THC strain, but Samuel didn’t have anything. Instead, he called another local dispensary that he was pretty sure would have some and then told us exactly how to get there. Amazing customer service. The next time we’re in Trinidad we will definitely go back to Samuel to see what he’s got.
This is one of my favorite spots! The shatter and wax are my favorites and never a disappointment! And very friendly and informative bud tenders!
Main St. Cannabis dispensary is still hands down the best dispensary to get quality fresh flower medicine. What you see on the wall is what you get. ***You wont find any prepackaged buds where the lable reads "sealed with nitrogen for freshness" *** The staff is friendly and informative, and I always look forward to walking in and greeting the Main St. Cannabis crew.
Good bud
clean nice friendly staff great selection the discounts love it will be a reapet customer...
If you know your cannabis come to main street cannabis. The customer service was top notch, very knowledgeable and they hooked it up fat.
Dopest dope I've ever smoked. Best deals on buds in town and a super legit rewards program.
First time visit nice little store with a good rewards program free gram for every 100 points the best pre roll price in town 5 for 30 buck full gram cant beat that. Thanks Samuel
Very friendly and helpful. Will go again.