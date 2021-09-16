Shop all dispensaries in Trinidad, CO
Loading results
ALL DISPENSARY RESULTS
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes. Weed is legal in Trinidad, CO.
- Yes. Trinidad, CO has recreational weed available for adults 21 or over.
- No. Smoking weed in public in Trinidad, Colorado is illegal.
- There are 24 marijuana dispensaries in Pueblo, Colorado.
- Trinidad, CO recreational dispensary laws require you to be at least 21 years of age or older with a valid identification card such as a driver's license to enter a dispensary.
- Dispensaries in Trinidad, CO require you to be at least 21 years old or older to enter. Medical marijuana dispensaries accept patients 18 or older with a valid medical marijuana card issued by the state of Colorado.
- Yes. You can order weed online in Trinidad, Colorado using Leafly.com for pick-up at your local dispensary.
- To attain a medical marijuana card in Trinidad, CO you must first go through your primary care doctor to see whether you have a qualifying condition. Once approved, you’ll be required to pay a one-time $25 fee for your card.