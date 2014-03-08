Oregon_420_Queen on September 22, 2018

Don't feed the trolls lol! I just went in to Mandy's for the first time today and to my surprise I left with some AMAZING flower for $60 an Ounce! The lady that helped me was super awesome and they have a nice clean shop, I think the biggest one in town! I just found my new fav spot when passing through CG <3 P.S. there is ample parking in the back, side and front of the building. ;)