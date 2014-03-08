pauli5
If I had a option I would not give any stars but only take stars away. Stay away from this inconsistent shop because they all lie from the General manager Diana who is fake and lies to every one to even bud tenders.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.1
10 reviews
If I had a option I would not give any stars but only take stars away. Stay away from this inconsistent shop because they all lie from the General manager Diana who is fake and lies to every one to even bud tenders.
I have Psychotic tendencies and love to smoke my buds and nugs...makes me all twitchy n shit.
Great selection and knowledgeable staff. The guy who helped us out went out of his way to ensure we left with the right stuff for my chronic pain/shoulder and gave us SOLID recommendations on flower! Will be back!
Great service & decent prices.
Awesome deal, I love the quality they are selling for $60 an ounce I can finally afford to smoke as much as I need to LOL! Friendly folks work there n they seem to care about the customer. See ya soon mandys!
Don't feed the trolls lol! I just went in to Mandy's for the first time today and to my surprise I left with some AMAZING flower for $60 an Ounce! The lady that helped me was super awesome and they have a nice clean shop, I think the biggest one in town! I just found my new fav spot when passing through CG <3 P.S. there is ample parking in the back, side and front of the building. ;)
By far the worst dispo in town! The bud is super leafy and full of seeds. Way too understaffed. The parking is horrendous. Would not shop here again!
This is my favorite dispensary in cottage grove. Best prices and variety. Great staff.
I love this store! Best prices and quality in town hands down! The shopkeeper was very kind and knowledgeable about cannabis and it was wonderful as it allowed me to make the best choice for myself without having to stress about making the wrong choice in picking something unknown to me. I will be back again and again, thanks Mandy's!
I was so impressed with this shop! The budtender that helped me was so kind and knowledge. He was so proud to work for this shop and that really showed in his service. Highly recommend!!