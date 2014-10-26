BoxDeath on March 28, 2018

Best selection in The Gorge. I make the 30 minute drive just for this shop. Well informed budtenders, chill atmosphere, and one hell of a selection. Puts Oregon rec to shame. Prices are fantastic. Paid $5/gram for my favorite strain. You can tell it's a good shop since it was pretty much packed as I was leaving. All those getting off of work were right behind me. Cheers! Will be back soon to stock up!