About this dispensary
MariMart
Leafly member since 2025
- 865 US-22, Blairsville, PA
- call 17244595353
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 2
- cash
- License IN10-5004-D
- ATMStorefrontVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
saturday
10am - 7pm
sunday
11am - 4pm
monday
11am - 7pm
tuesday
11am - 7pm
wednesday
11am - 7pm
thursday
11am - 9pm
friday
10am - 9pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Open until 7pm ET
Photos of MariMart
Promotions at MariMart
Updates from MariMart
2 Reviews of MariMart
write a review
4.5
Quality
4.5
Service
3.0
Atmosphere
see all reviews
g........h
September 28, 2025
After only being open a month and business not being what was expected, they laid off all part time employees and one full time manager. Hanging Garden's.
j........2
September 17, 2025
Best dispensary in western PA! Great staff, great selection, and very competitive pricing! Stoked to have this spot so close to home!