Located along the Hip strip in downtown Missoula, MariMint Missoula, a Cannabis Store, is your premier dispensary for both recreational and medical marijuana enthusiasts alike. With its convenient location on 501 S Higgins Ave, this dispensary offers a carefully curated menu, showcasing the finest Montana-grown flower, Solvent based and Solventless Live rosin concentrates, delectable edibles, and expertly crafted pre-rolls. With their dedication to knowledge and top-quality, MariMint Missoula welcomes all, providing an exceptional, safe, and comfortable space that you will want to visit.