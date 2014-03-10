grifa on September 26, 2016

Was in Barcelona for 48 hours and decided to check this place out while I was waiting to check into my hotel. The guy at the reception was initially not very nice but then he warmed up and even waived the 5Euro fee as I was only going to be in town a couple of days.... Bought a pre rolled Indica joint which was very high quality and a nice piece of hash..... On my next trip back to Barcelona I will be back to try more great product.