Chill
4.6
7 reviews
De vacaciones en Barcelona, ( pueden inscribirse turistas aún que sean mayores de 18años) encontré el lugar muy agradable, con billar y futbolín. El ambiante está estupendo y la gente muy maja. Hay varias variedades con precios bastante bajos. Me encantó Marisana y volveré la proxima vez que estaría en Barcelona
Friendly laid back atmosphere, about 7-10 strains daily menu, have very reasonable prices for both membership and weed, 3g for 20 deal is great)) Friendly to foreigners and have drinks to sell.
Was in Barcelona for 48 hours and decided to check this place out while I was waiting to check into my hotel. The guy at the reception was initially not very nice but then he warmed up and even waived the 5Euro fee as I was only going to be in town a couple of days.... Bought a pre rolled Indica joint which was very high quality and a nice piece of hash..... On my next trip back to Barcelona I will be back to try more great product.
As an American, I was welcomed after showing my MMJ card and my US drivers license. An annual fee of 5€ is a tiny price, and the people are very nice. Good menu with daily specials and pre-ground bags.
Recently joined this dispensary as a yearlong member for 5€ ($5.3 USD/at the moment). Excellent atmosphere, nice people, and even better marijuana. 1g of any Sativa strain costs around 6€ ($6.3 USD), which is neither too expensive nor too cheap (note: the price may vary from time to time, but it's usually not much higher than that). The club itself isn't that big, resembling -as some other user said- a coffee shop, but one can take a sit and feel very much at home when it's not too crowded with people.
Nice little coffee shop in the more local/residential area of Barcelona. 5 euro for a yearlong membership. Definitely a much smaller club than the ones in the center, though. But walking distance from the Clot metro station, for whoever lives close by.