Cheflou611
I didn't see my points accumulate on my receipt although the tender suggested next time I purchased I'd see them and promised they were there. Uh ok! I was invited on a tour, not sure if one was apart of the first time patient walk through. The reminder of my time was spent well and informative exchanges. Not sure of their product only of what I received. The One Year Anniversary was nice. Packed and freebies. I attended the FREE cooking class session offered. Great daily deal, open 7 days a week.