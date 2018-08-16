kroballnu on October 7, 2019

The location is great, but the owner is a hustler. I’m registered at 5 other dispensaries in this area. This dispensary offers NO WEEK,Y OR DAILY DEALS!!! When I inquired about why she is not competitive with her competitors, I was then told they have a VIP program. Other dispensaries, offer deals EVERT DAY, no min purchase. This BS VIP tier doesn’t exist! I want to support this Sister so bad, but I can’t. I know that everyone isn’t as mobile as I am so I’m certain people are unaware and unable to get to other dispensaries. She offers NOTHING. You will get your little 15% off as a new customer and that’s it. I will never step foot in this establishment again!!!