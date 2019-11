Purple-hybrid on May 17, 2019

QUALITY!!! When it comes to your mental and physical well being, this place is the one to choose!! Not to be disrespectful to anyone in the business, but a lot of dispensaries right now kind of feel like a dealer opened a store front. Again, no disrespect, it’s just that this place feels like a pharmacy. It feels like receiving medicine when you walk out. And they respect you as a patient. Their product and prices are always adapting to the patient needs. And they’re always having deals!! AND THE FLOWER IS NEVER DRY!!! I can’t stress enough how important this is!! When you smoke it, it doesn’t burn up really fast. This place cares!!!