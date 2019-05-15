First of all i want to say is this place works on points, you get one point for every dollar you spend. I have been there twice. The first time i went in they had a deal going on concentrates and the staff was very nice i spent $500.00. Then i had one referral go in and tell them that i referred them there and with that i should have received 200 points for that. The second time i went in i thought i would have had enough points for a pretty good discount, i should have had 700 points. I only had 200 and the budtender told me he would get it fixed which he never has, he said he would call to let me know it was fixed and again he never has. So until it is actually fixed they have lost my business!