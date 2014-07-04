Wylie1345
The only place that feels like a good friends business love you guys keep it lit
4.4
10 reviews
Educated and informative budtenders, wholly enjoyed my experience.
Owner was friendly and helpful 😁
Owner was friendly and helpful 😁
Everytime I have been to Hillyard I have to stop at Mary Jane's! Always have great deals and plenty of friendy people. The 420 sale was FANTASTIC! I had visited C&G in the valley and waited in line 25 min,(at 10am) to find out they were out of specials...MARY JANE'S HAD PLENTY OF GREAT DEALS -without a limit and it was all great smoke! Will drive 20 minutes just to visit a garanteed great smoke shop!
went in today and got some of that grease monkey that hellfire was talking about. folks here are great and so very helpful!!! thank you
So let me start this review by saying I went in trying to find some very well known strains. Sadly they did not have any GDP or Super lemon haze (yes i know two completely different strains). That being said, my Budtender suggested trying Grease Monkey, and I am glad I did! Its not the most polished shop around, most of their prices are hand written on little pieces of paper. There is pleanty of staff to handle the flow, so I didnt have to wait in line or anything. Definatly has a mom and pop feel without being cheap. Very easy to see their products and see everything. Overall a pleasant experiance. If I were to make any improvement it would be to try and keep a better stock of some of more well known popular strains.
I been to all three dispensaries in moses lake and MJ’s is the place to go if you want the best deals, of course apex and green seed have their own unique deals but mj’s is the place to go for first timers or if you’re on a budget. also the staff is really friendly!
The location is unassuming, and if you aren't a local, you might find yourself google-ing this place wondering how it's reviews are so solid. As with many things, there's more to a book than just its cover. Service: 5/5 If you've been to a few 'big city' dispensaries, you know the feeling of being rushed during your purchase - not here! Our budtender was exceptionally helpful in answering our questions and providing recommendations. Friendly, pleasant and knowledgeable! Prices: 5/5 Almost unbelievable!!! We were just in Vegas a month ago and prices were not even comparable. Eighths and gram prices were cheaper than street prices, and if you can buy in bulk YOU WILL WIN! We loaded up on cartridges and edibles with more than enough room in the budget:) Selection: 5/5 Awesome variety of edibles, flower, concentrates and anything your little heart might desire. Strains are all locally sourced and of serious quality. Our budtender and the owner explained how they pick their products and the care they take to ensure the best stuff around and it shows. Overall: Mary Jane's should be a go-to whether you're stopping by from a weekend at the Gorge or new to town looking for a steady. The staff shows immense pride in their operation and, as any connoisseur knows, the best highs are made with love and care! Trust this pothead, you will not be disappointed.
How is this shop not rated higher? A selection so big you could spend hours perusing. Kind staff that cares about its clients questions. Best looking extracts than my Denver friends. @SashaHippie if you visit them it's a big red building, park on the side just LOOK OUT FOR THE POOE WHEN BACKING UP! 😂👌🏻