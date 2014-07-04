crazyforcannabis on September 18, 2017

The location is unassuming, and if you aren't a local, you might find yourself google-ing this place wondering how it's reviews are so solid. As with many things, there's more to a book than just its cover. Service: 5/5 If you've been to a few 'big city' dispensaries, you know the feeling of being rushed during your purchase - not here! Our budtender was exceptionally helpful in answering our questions and providing recommendations. Friendly, pleasant and knowledgeable! Prices: 5/5 Almost unbelievable!!! We were just in Vegas a month ago and prices were not even comparable. Eighths and gram prices were cheaper than street prices, and if you can buy in bulk YOU WILL WIN! We loaded up on cartridges and edibles with more than enough room in the budget:) Selection: 5/5 Awesome variety of edibles, flower, concentrates and anything your little heart might desire. Strains are all locally sourced and of serious quality. Our budtender and the owner explained how they pick their products and the care they take to ensure the best stuff around and it shows. Overall: Mary Jane's should be a go-to whether you're stopping by from a weekend at the Gorge or new to town looking for a steady. The staff shows immense pride in their operation and, as any connoisseur knows, the best highs are made with love and care! Trust this pothead, you will not be disappointed.