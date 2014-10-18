petra1685
Amazing selection, the best prices in town, super friendly and helpful bud tenders! 🤗
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.4
10 reviews
Amazing selection, the best prices in town, super friendly and helpful bud tenders! 🤗
My favorite dispensary I've ever been too. I choose Mary Mart over places that are closer pretty much every time.
The staff at Mary Mart are always striving to provide our customers with nothing short of amazing service whenever they stop by. Throw in our ambiance and our exceptional selection of product and you have a grand slam!
I like that they have multiple lines.
We work hard to find the perfect balance in being quick but also giving our customers enough time to make the right choice. We never want to rush anyone and we thought providing multiple lines at Mary Mart would be a great idea to find that balance!
One of the best retail experiences in Cannabis. There is a huge selection that rotates frequently. I find the budtenders to be the best in class (ask for Micha, Connor, or Allegra). If they don't carry a product they are more then happy to research and potentially order for you. This is my favorite shop in WA
amazing selection!
Loved the old location; I don't like the new place, and I don't like the expansion. The industrial, warehouse look is cold and unfriendly, and last time I was there they were playing very loud music videos on a loop. Their stuff is always on sale, probably because it's not the best stuff in town, but I have never been disappointed with a product from MM. Their customer service and atmosphere are lacking.
Great products at fair prices, with a friendly knowledgeable staff. Lots of cool glassware too! Thank you Mary Mart!
I absolutely love you guys! I will not go anywhere else. There are too many employees to name that are outstanding. I never leave disappointed. And always end up leaving with the biggest smile on my face.
The prices are bit high to be right down the street from Emerald leaves, but the environment changes so much between the two. Only a block away but from laid back blue collar and up at Emerald to crisp white collars and loafers at MaryJ's. I didn't feel too comfortable and as such I didn't purchase anything,
I've been shopping at Mary Mart since it opened, and I have never once been disappointed. My usual budtender, Terrance, has gotten to know me by name at this point, and always has exactly what I need. On the rare occasion that something doesn't work right, they always help me fix it, or set me up with an exchange (often in my favor, too). The environment is clean and relaxed, and they really try to feature local artists and companies as much as they can, from the business card table to the regular events they host to bring in the community. Given how much I really love Mary Mart, there is a reason I don't buy elsewhere.