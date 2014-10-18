Summerwine on June 23, 2018

I've been shopping at Mary Mart since it opened, and I have never once been disappointed. My usual budtender, Terrance, has gotten to know me by name at this point, and always has exactly what I need. On the rare occasion that something doesn't work right, they always help me fix it, or set me up with an exchange (often in my favor, too). The environment is clean and relaxed, and they really try to feature local artists and companies as much as they can, from the business card table to the regular events they host to bring in the community. Given how much I really love Mary Mart, there is a reason I don't buy elsewhere.