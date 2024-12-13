MARYJAE
Logo for MARYJAE
DISPENSARY

MARYJAE

Austin, TX
1299.1 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
Loading...
Last updated:

Weed deals

Flower

show all

Edible

show all

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

MARYJAE

MARYJAE® is your premier cannabis destination in the heart of Austin, Texas, conveniently located in the vibrant and diverse community of 78704. Founded with a mission to empower WOMEN, BIPOC, and LGBTQIA+ individuals, we offer a curated selection of premium products that reflect our commitment to quality, inclusivity, and community. We are proud to carry trusted brands like Kiva, Wyld, Mesobis, 1906, Cheeba Chews, Sonder, and our very own MARYJAE® house brand. At MARYJAE®, we’re more than just a dispensary—we’re a safe space where education, integrity, and love come together to create an exceptional experience for all. Whether you're a first-time visitor or a seasoned cannabis connoisseur, our team is dedicated to helping you find the products that best suit your needs

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 2
2110 South Lamar Boulevard, Suite E, Austin, TX
Send a message
Call 5127310076
Visit website
License #0563
StorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountLatinx ownedLGBTQIA ownedWoman owned

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
12pm - 6pm
monday
Closed
tuesday
11am - 7pm
wednesday
11am - 7pm
thursday
11am - 7pm
friday
11am - 8pm
saturday
11am - 8pm

pickup Info

Today’s hours
Closed until 11am CT
TimeUp to 30 minPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit

Photos of MARYJAE

Promotions at MARYJAE

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from MARYJAE

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

2 Reviews of MARYJAE

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
Yesterday
Classy AF ✨️
2 days ago
Verified Shopper
Excited to see MARYJAE on Leafly! The shopping experience was smooth, enjoyable, and top-notch. Highly recommend!
see all reviews