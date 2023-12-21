About this dispensary
Maui Boyz
Welcome to Maui Boyz Cannabis Dispensary, your premier destination for premium cannabis in the Lake Norman area, just North of Charlotte, NC. Rooted in the spirit of aloha and built on local community values, we bring you a unique blend of quality, innovation, and dedication to excellence. At Maui Boyz, we proudly serve both the local consumer (B2C) market and businesses through our wholesale channel. Our curated product lineup features top-tier Maui Boyz flower, expertly crafted prerolls, and potent concentrates, all designed to elevate the cannabis experience for enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Come say Aloha, we’re the blue building in the back🤙
20722 N Main St, Cornelius, NC
License 99-4306702
sunday
11am - 6pm
monday
10am - 9pm
tuesday
10am - 9pm
wednesday
10am - 9pm
thursday
10am - 9pm
friday
10am - 9pm
saturday
10am - 9pm
