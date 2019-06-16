aimhigh4200 on July 12, 2019

I have been to 6 different dispensaries and this is my favorite! Do not waste your time and money going anywhere else. Great prices, strain options and friendly ■ they actually know their stuff very genuine and knowledgable people. I love their location its on my way home to Yukon from working in the city. More marketing and keeping up the community events they already attend and this will be one of the top dispensaries in the city once people try them out. I mean taxes included too and bad ass dailg deals! Who is doing that?!