The staff is so much fun and I always leave with exactly what I needed. 😁
Trae86
on September 18, 2019
great atmosphere and customer service! awesome people!
Md781621
on September 8, 2019
Great shop, great prices and great guys
Drewtoddt3
on September 8, 2019
Nina that works here is so helpful an sweet. Alyxus is also very sweet. They have great prices and they make you feel at home! I’m for sure gonna be back!
twisterlady
on September 1, 2019
great area
Soonergang
on July 29, 2019
Love it
daffers
on July 21, 2019
Great staff, service and product. Comfortable casual atmosphere.
MetalPenguin
on July 17, 2019
Great Location owned by good, honest people. Best deals and Product around.
Blytz55
on July 14, 2019
The prices were better than most places. The tonic I have paid $30, and even $40 for at others places is regularly priced at $20. Their staff, is friendly, and knowledgeable. I recommend this shop, and will definitely be back.
aimhigh4200
on July 12, 2019
I have been to 6 different dispensaries and this is my favorite! Do not waste your time and money going anywhere else. Great prices, strain options and friendly ■ they actually know their stuff very genuine and knowledgable people. I love their location its on my way home to Yukon from working in the city. More marketing and keeping up the community events they already attend and this will be one of the top dispensaries in the city once people try them out. I mean taxes included too and bad ass dailg deals! Who is doing that?!