yashat on November 13, 2019

Finding the location was a bit rough but never to forget. Good Parking Space, Friendly Security. Signing up as a new patient was Fairly quick. Staff was welcoming the second I walked in the door , super friendly, conversational yet effective still while working. Bilingual (Spanish and English). Was shocked to come in the door have the menu available with the terpene concentration displayed for the strains available, have yet to see any others display and advertise the use of terpene and medicinal aspect of the flowers. Staff has higher knowledge on cannabis, their focus is beyond the sativa-indica-THC-CBD but in all components that can work for your condition. The packaging of the product is in crystal giving it an elevated feel but keeping their prices at 10$ per gram with tax included . ATM inside is always super convenient and the flexibility of their hours have opened to be said this to be the best service, and experience in any other dispensary in the area or metro area that I have experience to date.