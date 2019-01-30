hollyfw
Great place, my go to hometown dispensary.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
Great place, my go to hometown dispensary.
Great place for flower heads tucked away behind the slice house!
Fantastic staff. Patrick helped me decide between the numerous great flower choices as well as informed me about their huge selection of other products! Excellent deals for my first time visit and rotating daily deals for the future!
I’ve been here more than anyplace I’ve tried. Great selection and customer service, and knowledgeable folks. It has a warm, clean and friendly vibe. Today they went above and beyond to get me the medicine I needed (thanks, J :)! You should check it out!
Been here many times. the service is great and the bud is even better. 10/10!
Thanks for putting up with us again and again! We're always on the lookout for the best bud for our patients, so keep on coming in!
great flower, people, and glassware
Thanks so much for the great review! Don't forget: YOU'RE one of those great people!
I've been here a few times and always happy with the selection. They seem to pick some really nice quality flower. The Cookies and Cream was on sale on my last visit and I was happy with the 1/8th I got. Price was reasonable and they weighed it out in front of me (always happy when dispensaries do this!). Will return again!
Thanks so much for the awesome review! We look forward to seeing you again!
Same flower as 6 other dispensaries in Norman. Prices higher on everything and no discounts or sales. Nice place inside.
Sorry you feel that way. Our patients, both loyal and new, give us totally different feedback on pricing, selection, and deals/sales. We take great care to have flower that other dispensaries don't have. Our pricing is competitive. We even have a first-time patient discount for a gram at the price of tax, which we have offered since we've been open. Feel free to come back in and see what we've got going on.
Love staff.there quality products are top of the line. Safety meeting. Try it. Do it now!
Thank you for the great review! We LOVE Safety Meeting too!
Love this place! The staff are always super friendly and the atmosphere is very chill. They have a huge variety of products. I've purchased flower, a cartridge, and some prerolls from here and the quality was great. They're even open until midnight now...highly recommended them!
Thank you for your kind words! We appreciate and love you! See you soon.