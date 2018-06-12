Kuntry74
It was terrific!!!!
4.9
7 reviews
My name is mike case in for the 1st time and it was awesome experience
Perfect location. The bartenders were very knowledgeable and kind and the the young lady at the front of the dispensary was so patient and nice. Love this place already.
Honestly, I come here mostly for the service...especially from Terrell. One of the most knowledgeable tenders I’ve met. He’s always good good advice and information. This isn’t a knock on the other staff by any means though. You should do whatever you need to in order to make sure you keep the good people you have. That said, some of the products you have and the pricing structure might need additional consideration. I can find similar products for cheaper and often products that a better by my subjective standards elsewhere.
Excellent location in a professional business park. No distracting retail locations nearby.
Convenient location, hospitable staff, superior management. Solid daily deals. Today is Wednesday, and flower packs are 20% off. This isn’t my first rodeo, I’ve been a cannabis connoisseur for years and have watched the tom foolery often involved in dispensing. None of that at MedLeaf. Give this place a shot, it’s awesome.
Great dispensary in southern Prince George's County. Well knowledgeable staff with a streamlined process to enhance your experience. When you go there, make sure you talk to Arthur, Anthony, Terrell, Kim, Kyle, Cheryl, Jessica or Latoya. They're great people.