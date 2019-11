mickshea on October 31, 2019

The showroom is spacious, brand new with impressive woodwork and overall design. Bianca checked me in and served as my budtender, and she did an excellent job listening to my needs and providing relevant advice. She explained my options clearly and I felt comfortable with my choices based on her information. There is no question that I will shop here again, not just because of the location but also because of the good vibes they have.