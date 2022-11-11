MedMen Chicago - Oak Park Lake St. (Med/Rec)
About this dispensary
TAXES ARE CALCULATED IN-STORE. PLEASE CALL IF YOU WOULD LIKE YOUR TAXED TOTAL. We are now accepting Leafly orders 24/7! Please note orders will be closed briefly from 7:15pm - 8pm daily in order to ensure all orders have been picked up before close. Orders placed after 8pm will be processed the next business day. Visit MedMen Oak Park to shop a wide selection of premium cannabis. Explore vapes, flower, edibles, extracts and more. We offer ongoing deals and discounts for our patients and customers: 15% off for all Veterans and Seniors over 62 years, 365 days a year MedMen is adjacent to the Holly Court Parking Garage which is free daily for 1.5 hours and all day Sundays. The location for the garage is 1149 Holly Ct., Oak Park, IL 60301.
Leafly member since 2015
We are open till 8pm 364 days of the year
Updates
WE'VE GOT A HOT DEAL FOR THIS COOL DAY! BUY ANY TWO FLOWER PRODUCTS AND GET A THIRD FOR 50% 0FF! Discount applies to lowest priced item Discount does not apply to preroll
CHECK BACK DAILY FOR GREAT DEALS DAILY! FRIDAY AND SATURDAYS IN NOVEMBER ARE BUY MORE SAVE MORE! SPEND $175 SAVE $25 SPEND $200 SAVE $30 SPEND $225 SAVE $35 SEE YOU SOON!