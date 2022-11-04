Shopped many times. Employees are nice and friendly. Brands like rhythm, verano, and cresco have always been decent, even if it wasn't really what the strain should be (rhythm's sunset sherbert this summer was the biggest miss that still passed of 2022 this year). Verano has been trustable, but their prerolls could use some work. Cresco is good, but sometimes overly simplistic and why are half the strains just basically durban? Rhythm's bubba fett has been my favorite and I will continue to buy it, and I know there are other good brands they sometimes carry. Now for the bad. The first time I tried pts I think was their gg4 herb which I did like. However just the other day I bought their bruce banner #1 flower 1/8th.. oh boy. worst and grossest thing I've smelled/tasted/smoked in years, perhaps ever. That shit went in the sewer, I would never EVER help anyone smoke that. Then there was Aeriz. First time I tried them was last year 2021 and I got the jenny kush in flower regular nug form 1/8th.. great stuff! Really nice, potent and smelled and tasted more like what it was going for (banana bread) than 99% of herbs I've tried. Really, really good! Then I got the jenny again this year in prerolls.. Oy, Not good. This is where the review turns really negative because the flavor of the paper absolutely DID NOT WORK with the flavor of the weed, which seemed of significantly lesser quality then when I bought it in nug form. How do you let that happen? How do you not know that some strains work better with some papers? How? And then I buy rainbowz by Aeriz the same time as I buy the bruce banner and it's so nearly almost as disgusting. It smells and seems to have the soul of a really expensive prostitute. Um, thanks? Also dumped in the sewer for the same reason. Cuz lastly it is 2022. I remember trying a random dude at the bar's vape pen a couple years ago. It was made from purely vegetable juice, hit smoother than anything I've tried before or since, and worked like a lozenge. ...Where in God's name is THAT? Carts and pens I try and see not only at medmen but all Illinois dispensaries are like nowhere even close to that pen or other pens I've tried... Kindov sad. I'm definitely broke Please join the rest of state of the art/craft/and medicine cannabis community of 2022 soon!!