378 Reviews of MedMen Chicago - Oak Park Lake St. (Med/Rec)
B........4
6 days ago
Verified Shopper
Nice, quick and easy
F........7
a week ago
Verified Shopper
First time that I’ve waited for more than a couple of minutes, but they WERE having a sale. Every register was open. Convenient parking garage, free for the first 90 minutes.
d........4
November 1, 2022
Verified Shopper
Thoroughly enjoying your specials for seniors and vets. I still think your counter is unacceptable you cram too many people in one spot and you can’t have a private conversation. Happy to see more employees though.
r........7
October 29, 2022
Verified Shopper
Always fast accurate curious 🧐 and professional staff. Beware of beggars at front door.
b........Z
October 25, 2022
Love love love going there. The people there are so nice, courteous and knowledgeable. I would recommend to all my family and friends.
s........5
October 23, 2022
It’s always a quick and easy experience plus the budtenders are always super friendly and knowledgeable about their products!
j........3
October 18, 2022
Great staff they are very helpful and some prices are very reasonable
b........s
October 18, 2022
Verified Shopper
Location is easily accessible - free parking lot behind the location, public transportation at Harlem Green Line or Harlem bus. Staff is extremely inviting, pleasant and helpful. Very clean and sterile atmosphere. Quality products as well!
r........s
October 17, 2022
Very friendly staff.
l........s
October 14, 2022
I love this place. Mark M. was extremely helpful and knowledgeable about the products MedMen offer. I would highly recommend this dispensary!
t........y
October 11, 2022
Verified Shopper
Great people! Great products! Great location!
M........4
October 11, 2022
Verified Shopper
First, the good: The people are great as has been noted on here. Keep it up! It's a crucial intangible in running a customer-facing business. Also, the website is improving. The tabs and pull-downs easily allow selective searches. The inventory is improving but, The bad: Inventory, while expanding, needs improvement in areas like infused pre-rolls and full ounces of bud. Yes, those are my personal views, but I'm writing this... Lastly, the accuracy of product info on the website needs to be tightened up. Until it's totally automated, perhaps a proofreader? Specifically I'm referring to two things in the "flower" category: The THC percentage (and CBD when appropriate) must be accurate. I don't want to see two different THC% quoted for the same product. Also, sometimes a product says both "sativa" and "hybrid" in the same description, or "hybrid" and when you pick it up, it's an indica. This should never happen. If you want to go down the rabbit hole of "sativa-leaning" or "indica-leaning", show me line graphs in the description. That's it at the moment. Been going to the MedMen (makes me think of "X-Men") in Oak Park, IL for years. It's not the closest dispensary to my home, but the people keep me coming back. You all should be proud of yourselves for that. It's not as easy as some manager pounding that into an employee's head. It takes individual effort and I see that. Thanks!
C........n
October 11, 2022
Verified Shopper
I was in and out quickly.
u........g
October 6, 2022
Verified Shopper
I love this place, they recently moved to a bigger store, lot more to see. Very nice and bright inside, display cases are great. You can walk around and explore. Every employee is nice and welcoming, even the security is fantastic. They have a great selection of everything. This is the only place I go.
F........7
September 26, 2022
Verified Shopper
Easy in/easy out. Appreciate the senior discount.
t........s
September 23, 2022
Verified Shopper
Shopped many times. Employees are nice and friendly. Brands like rhythm, verano, and cresco have always been decent, even if it wasn't really what the strain should be (rhythm's sunset sherbert this summer was the biggest miss that still passed of 2022 this year). Verano has been trustable, but their prerolls could use some work. Cresco is good, but sometimes overly simplistic and why are half the strains just basically durban? Rhythm's bubba fett has been my favorite and I will continue to buy it, and I know there are other good brands they sometimes carry. Now for the bad. The first time I tried pts I think was their gg4 herb which I did like. However just the other day I bought their bruce banner #1 flower 1/8th.. oh boy. worst and grossest thing I've smelled/tasted/smoked in years, perhaps ever. That shit went in the sewer, I would never EVER help anyone smoke that. Then there was Aeriz. First time I tried them was last year 2021 and I got the jenny kush in flower regular nug form 1/8th.. great stuff! Really nice, potent and smelled and tasted more like what it was going for (banana bread) than 99% of herbs I've tried. Really, really good! Then I got the jenny again this year in prerolls.. Oy, Not good. This is where the review turns really negative because the flavor of the paper absolutely DID NOT WORK with the flavor of the weed, which seemed of significantly lesser quality then when I bought it in nug form. How do you let that happen? How do you not know that some strains work better with some papers? How? And then I buy rainbowz by Aeriz the same time as I buy the bruce banner and it's so nearly almost as disgusting. It smells and seems to have the soul of a really expensive prostitute. Um, thanks? Also dumped in the sewer for the same reason. Cuz lastly it is 2022. I remember trying a random dude at the bar's vape pen a couple years ago. It was made from purely vegetable juice, hit smoother than anything I've tried before or since, and worked like a lozenge. ...Where in God's name is THAT? Carts and pens I try and see not only at medmen but all Illinois dispensaries are like nowhere even close to that pen or other pens I've tried... Kindov sad. I'm definitely broke Please join the rest of state of the art/craft/and medicine cannabis community of 2022 soon!!
K........3
September 22, 2022
Verified Shopper
On-line ordering, quick response, friendly and courteous service...try them!
m........Q
September 21, 2022
Verified Shopper
Helpful folks good meds!
k........s
September 17, 2022
This place is efficient, kind, and helpful. Always a pleasure to visit this place.
x........n
September 16, 2022
Very low key, relaxed environment.
j........9
September 16, 2022
Verified Shopper
Love medmen. I had a coupon that I forgot at home and I had a picture of it and they honored it. Todays order was lightning fast. I ordered and before I could finish eating, my order was ready for pick-up. In-store is a breeze as a Med patient. Stay amazing Med Men! See you again soon.
k........4
September 15, 2022
Verified Shopper
always a pleasure with Staff😊 thank you 😊
K........6
September 11, 2022
Verified Shopper
Always a quick and easy experience. Associates are great especially Russ!!! Great customer service.
K........t
September 7, 2022
Verified Shopper
Hadn’t been to Medmen in almost 2 years. Huge improvement at the Oak Park store. Love it!