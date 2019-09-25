Tbatkins
Great location near the mall and many restaurants. Tim was fantastic - educated me and had great recommendations.
4.8
10 reviews
Had a great experience with michelle, Justin and Ryan. They were so helpful and friendly to this old lady. 😄 Did not make me feel foolish or talk at me. I appreciated that!
We're so thrilled to hear about your great visit to MedMen! We look forward to see your next visit.
MedMen is always such a pleasant and efficient experience! Greg at the door checked me in with no problems while Lance took me around and helped me pick out what to try this time(I always like to try something I haven’t had yet). Amber, the MOD, joined in our conversation with some product knowledge and suggestions and I left feeling great with my purchase. 10/10 would recommend. I will definitely be back! 😁🤩🍁♥️
We are so thrilled to hear this! We look forward to seeing you again soon.
I loved my Cashier Collette, she was amazing and informative, totally awesome chick!!!
We are so thrilled to hear this! We look forward to seeing you again soon.
I loved my rep. Madison!! She knew the product, She was able to answer with the information that we required. It was an enjoyable visit. I Purchased the Zen Pin and The Joy, and Ebb. Fantastic products. Love the taste and helps me sooooo much. Thanks Madison. We will be back
We are so thrilled to hear this! We look forward to seeing you again soon.
I had a moment to visit MedMen and really enjoyed my experience. Everyone was attentive and knowledgable plus they humored my playfulness and joking around. Although disappointed at first no flower was available. MADDY was a great help, professional and well versed in her product. I was shown the advantage of being one of the Buds so I signed up, Maddie (just to make sure I spelled it right I have both spellings on here...LOL) had suggested some of the MedMen cartridges selling me 5 different items. She is great so you all go see her there at the Pensacola store. I told you I would write this MADBUD! I hope that sticks as your nickname. Good luck to you all...
We are so thrilled to hear this! We look forward to seeing you again soon.
Never going back! Despite coming into their business no less than 10 times and being in their system I was told I needed to provide my email- this is after another employee had me already pulled up on another device. The clueless person checking me in took an inordinate amount of time to even look up the person ahead of me. I go into every dispensary in pensacola and never have to show my email once in the system. I was told this is MEDMEN POLICY. Well this sounds like a policy that not all employees are on bored with especially since I was told I would have to provide the email to a stranger by handing them my 1500$ cell phone! I spoke to the store manager, the old guy checking people in that types slow as next f inch Christmas and a very nice girl with short black hair. She was the only person in the entire business with any customer service skills. What’s funny is the man behind me and the woman in front of me BOTH LEFT!!
Hi Billy. We're so sorry to hear this. Our goal is to bring you the best experience every visit. We'd love to learn more and make this right. Please e-mail us at customer.service@medmen.com. We hope to hear from you soon.
Timothy S. Was Very Friendly and Helpful..⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
We're thrilled to hear this and look forward to seeing you again!
Mariah was wonderful! I was in a rush and She was there to help me as soon as i walked in! And helped me find exactly what I needed! Great experience! thank you!!
We're thrilled to hear this and look forward to seeing you again!
Perfect Tim was excellent. Very informative.
We're thrilled to hear this and look forward to seeing you again!