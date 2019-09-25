Billysitch on November 11, 2019

Never going back! Despite coming into their business no less than 10 times and being in their system I was told I needed to provide my email- this is after another employee had me already pulled up on another device. The clueless person checking me in took an inordinate amount of time to even look up the person ahead of me. I go into every dispensary in pensacola and never have to show my email once in the system. I was told this is MEDMEN POLICY. Well this sounds like a policy that not all employees are on bored with especially since I was told I would have to provide the email to a stranger by handing them my 1500$ cell phone! I spoke to the store manager, the old guy checking people in that types slow as next f inch Christmas and a very nice girl with short black hair. She was the only person in the entire business with any customer service skills. What’s funny is the man behind me and the woman in front of me BOTH LEFT!!