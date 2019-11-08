ScottH32
5.0
5 reviews
Best place to go in Sarasota.
Excellent location. Great service from Kendra , Izzy and Cameron very attentive and answered all my questions. Thank you will definitely be back !!!
We're thrilled to hear this and look forward to welcoming you to MedMen again soon!
Welcome to Sarasota, Medmen! The store is gorgeous; each line has it's own benefits and products. I love the merch selection as well. Shauntell helped me with my order, she was both welcoming and knowledgeable. I purchased one Medmen gram Sativa cart, a battery; the State made Zzz tincture and Zen vape. The ZZZ tincture is my favorite; it's helped me get to bed without my prescription sleeping pills for the last few nights with no grogginess in the morning! Sue helped with my order in the back, and it was both accurate and beautiful. I loved visiting medmen, and will be back!
We're thrilled to hear this and look forward to welcoming you to MedMen again soon!
Love the location...think it will help a lot of patients that live downtown.
We appreciate your feedback and support! We look forward to welcoming you back to MedMen soon.
This place is awesome!!! Big bright red buliding on Main street in downtown!!! Inside is super nice, to many I pads to count. Staff was amazing, Donnie and Jack helped me decide on which line to choose from. I got a ZZZ pen an it taste great, an helps me get 7 hours sleep I LOVED IT!!! They offered me a discount for first time pt. I will be back to try others!!!
We're thrilled to hear this and look forward to welcoming you to MedMen again soon!