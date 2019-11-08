4thecannaculture on November 12, 2019

Welcome to Sarasota, Medmen! The store is gorgeous; each line has it's own benefits and products. I love the merch selection as well. Shauntell helped me with my order, she was both welcoming and knowledgeable. I purchased one Medmen gram Sativa cart, a battery; the State made Zzz tincture and Zen vape. The ZZZ tincture is my favorite; it's helped me get to bed without my prescription sleeping pills for the last few nights with no grogginess in the morning! Sue helped with my order in the back, and it was both accurate and beautiful. I loved visiting medmen, and will be back!