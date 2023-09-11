MedMeridian began in early 2020 as a Wisconsin-based hemp farm, dedicated to cultivating premium smokable hemp flower grown with care and integrity. We built our foundation on a passion for plant-based wellness and a desire to offer clean, effective, and lab-tested hemp products to the community. In 2023, we expanded our vision and transitioned into retail, opening our first MedMeridian dispensary with a goal to become a trusted source for CBD and legal THC products across Wisconsin. What started in the soil has now evolved into a full-service cannabis retail experience—offering everything from THCa flower and Delta-9 edibles to CBD tinctures, topicals, and pet products. At MedMeridian, we believe wellness is personal, and quality should never be compromised. We carefully curate our product selection to ensure compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill and work only with producers who meet our high standards for potency, safety, and consistency. Whether you're visiting us in Fond du Lac or West Bend, you can expect a welcoming, educational experience rooted in honesty and care. Our knowledgeable staff is here to guide you—whether you’re new to cannabinoids or a seasoned consumer. Join us on the journey to better living through legal cannabis. At MedMeridian, your well-being is always at the center.