A dispensary is a dispensary, but that’s not what Meduana is. The atmosphere is vibrant and welcoming, very organized with product displays so you know what you’re getting or looking at. Then you have the bud tenders who are so welcoming, most importantly they’re knowledgeable in all aspects of the cannabis products they carry. With them being so in tune with their products they’ll find the perfect item you’re looking for to provide the best experience possible. Lastly in the bud tender side of things and most important is the fact they’re VERY honest and transparent, they aren’t just being money sales associates, they’re 100% honest and will tell you everything upfront no bs. Okay now lastly the products are great, just about everything you could need or want with it all being quality. Even the cost effective items are top notch, flowers fresh, carts clean, edibles gourmet, and concentrates cured to perfection while being terpy as can be. This is my go to spot and anyone in the area needs to make this place their go to, if you’re visiting this should be at the top of the list of places to go. I love it here and they have a loyal customer for life because of the impeccable quality of service/products.