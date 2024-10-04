Discover great stores near you
Mellowcated
Mellowcated is Powder Springs Georgia #1 Elevated Health and Wellness Shop. Mellowcated carries all Natural Herbal products for those who seek alternative ways to deal with daily mental stress and physical pain. Mellowcated Also Carries all Legal CBD/HEMP Products.
Leafly member since 2025
- 4110 Austell Powder Springs Rd Suite 170, Powder Springs, GA
- call 7702415342
- License 308973531
- Storefront
wednesday
11:30am - 7:30pm
thursday
11:30am - 7:30pm
friday
11:30am - 7:30pm
saturday
12:30pm - 7:30pm
sunday
2pm - 6pm
monday
11:30am - 7:30pm
tuesday
11:30am - 7:30pm
