I got 4 quarters for $80. I got Gorilla butter & Oreoz they were tasty purple buds. They helped with my stomach this morning. I legit got a nutty taste after smoking Gorilla butter and when I opened my Oreoz &took a wiff of the bag it smelled like creamy shortbread cookies. All The buds are super moist lol. Creamsizzle smells like malt shake from a whataburger. Divine runtz helped me with focusing and my anxiety. Tasty buds. Great effects!