Nugsandplugs11
literally best in the metro. people are great and the deals are fantastic
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.3
10 reviews
literally best in the metro. people are great and the deals are fantastic
Super customer service and the always have deals. Best of all you get store credit with purchases. Trey is my guy. Go see him and the rest of the fine folk at Midwest Cures.
Love the bud and staff!!
Its was nice. Customer service was freindly and knowledgeable about there product.
Never been here,saw great reviews thought I’d give it a try since I was in the area because my place was closed. Got checked in and was ready to go back the lady was rude from the get go as if I was a huge inconvenience not much of a welcoming at all and then was told my husband can’t go back with me. i knew then this was not a good place for me. I have never had this problem anywhere I’ve been EVER. I refused to go back and left and took my business elsewhere. I have social anxiety on top of everything else and can’t stand to be in a unknown place alone. i completely understand policy’s are there for a reason but this was just plain customer service and super embarrassing...This is like going into a Drs office and the receptionist saying you can’t have someone with you. This was a horrible experience and I have never felt so uncomfortable. I absolutely will never be back.
great environment, great service, lots to choose from!!
Thank you Caleb!
Very friendly and helpful staff. Great product!
Thank you for stopping by, we hope to see you again!
Hell noo Not professional Lies on price to get to drive there DO NOT HAVE THE BEST WEED DO NOT GO THERE GO TO FISH MY MAN!!!!
Hello! Were sorry that you didn't enjoy your visit with us when you came in, but I can assure you that we don't "lie" bring our customers in. All of our prices are listed on leafly and weed maps and it is all correct. Also, all of our deals are correctly posted as well. We hope that you can give us a second chance to prove that we do offer correct deals and prices. Thanks from the Midwest Cures Team.
My absolute favorite place to go!🙌🏽
The Team says thank you and we hope to see you again soon!
My new favorite! Awesome daily deals and the loyalty program is awesome!
We are glad to see that you are happy and we hope to see you again soon. Thank you from the Midwest Cures team.