Momofboys0106 on September 30, 2019

Never been here,saw great reviews thought I’d give it a try since I was in the area because my place was closed. Got checked in and was ready to go back the lady was rude from the get go as if I was a huge inconvenience not much of a welcoming at all and then was told my husband can’t go back with me. i knew then this was not a good place for me. I have never had this problem anywhere I’ve been EVER. I refused to go back and left and took my business elsewhere. I have social anxiety on top of everything else and can’t stand to be in a unknown place alone. i completely understand policy’s are there for a reason but this was just plain customer service and super embarrassing...This is like going into a Drs office and the receptionist saying you can’t have someone with you. This was a horrible experience and I have never felt so uncomfortable. I absolutely will never be back.