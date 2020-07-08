**Order online and receive 10% your order. Order must be placed online! **(cannot be combined with specials) **WE ARE OPEN 24 HOURS A DAY TO SERVICE YOUR MEDICAL NEEDS!** **ATM on site** Miller GreenAcre Pharms specializing in carrying over 1200 different genetic strains. All our plants are organically grown in our own soil based formula. Each of our plants are hand grown from seed to shelf. We pride ourselves in carrying top tier products. All our products are priced with tax included for ease of purchasing. We are a family owned and operated business. Starting off in one small room, we have since grown from one plant to over 1200 genetics and counting. We are bringing new genetics to the market that have never been seen. Our ultimate goal is to help our patients not only feel better, but find the perfect fit for their needs. We pride ourselves in not only superior product, but exceptional customer service. We look forward to helping you!