About this dispensary
MindLift Dispensary
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 0
517 Park Ave, Plainfield, NJ
License RE000097
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalAsian ownedBlack ownedLatinx ownedWoman owned
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
11am - 8pm
monday
1pm - 9pm
tuesday
1pm - 9pm
wednesday
1pm - 9pm
thursday
1pm - 10pm
friday
1pm - 10pm
saturday
1pm - 10pm
Photos of MindLift Dispensary
Promotions at MindLift Dispensary
Updates from MindLift Dispensary
0 Reviews of MindLift Dispensary
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.